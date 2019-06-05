University of New Hampshire students allegedly used stolen credit cards to pay for tuition: report

Two University of New Hampshire students were arrested for allegedly using stolen credit cards to try to pay for their tuition.

Chunyang Li and Chenghan Wang, both 20, tried to pay the school thousands of dollars for services using credit cards from people as far as Australia, officials said.

Li allegedly used nine credit cards to pay the university $56,407.50, according to Fosters.com, which reported that each credit card was charged $6,267.50 each. Investigators claim the credit cards were owned by people in six U.S. states — Texas, California, Virginia, Florida, New Jersey and Wisconsin — and Australia.

Officials said that Wang allegedly used a credit card to charge $6,332.50 to pay the University of New Hampshire from a person who lived in Maryland. He’s also accused of seeking to use the same card to charge $174.14 to the school.

Li was charged with nine counts of fraud, and Wang was charged with one felony charge and one misdemeanor of a fraud attempt, according to the report.

Both men pleaded not guilty and have been released on $5,000 bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.