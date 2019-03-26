University of Wyoming president surprised by board decision

University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) – University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols says she was surprised that the Board of Trustees had decided not to renew her contract.



The Laramie Boomerang reports during an emotional address to Faculty Senate on Monday afternoon, Nichols made it clear she hadn’t planned for her presidency to end this year.



But she says it’s the board’s decision to make and it is time to move on.



Nichols said she plans to take a faculty position at the university when her three-year contract expires at the end of June.



Trustees Chairman Dave True declined to comment on the reason Nichols was not given a new contract.



He said he expects board members will discuss plans for replacing Nichols during an executive session when the board meets this week.