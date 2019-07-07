Unlicensed midwife arrested after baby dies following delivery

An unlicensed Nebraska midwife has been arrested following the death of a baby she was helping to deliver in the lesser used ‘breech’ position.

Angela Hock, 36, was charged with homicide child abuse and was booked in the Douglas County Jail on July 3, after doctors said the baby’s death could have been avoided with proper medical care.

Hock was paid between $3,000 and $4,000 to help Emily Noe, 25, in the delivery of her baby. When medical personnel arrived, however, they found Noe in the bathroom with the baby partially delivered in the breech position, where the baby’s feet or buttocks come out before the head, according to NBC News.

NEBRASKA WOMAN’S ACCUSED KILLER SLASHES HIS NECK IN COURTROOM HORROR: REPORTS

The baby, named Vera, was eventually delivered by a paramedic on the way to the hospital, but it was too late.

Doctors told police Vera had been deprived of oxygen for more than 10 minutes, resulting in a severe brain injury. She died in the hospital on June 17 after being removed off life support.

The state health department told police that Hock does not have a medical license or certification in the state to practice as a midwife, which is a trained health professional who helps women during labor or childbirth.

Certified midwives must complete a graduate-level education certification from the American Midwifery Certification Board.

Hock mentioned some of her accolades on her website titled, Nebraska Birth Keeper.

NEBRASKA SCHOOL THAT DECLARED CANDY CANES ‘TOO RELIGIOUS’ PULLS YEARBOOK WITH CHRISTIAN SYMBOL

“Though I possess knowledge in many birthing techniques, I am a natural undisturbed home birth advocate,” Hock wrote on her website. “I believe that we were created to birth without invention [sic] and that women possess the God-given wisdom and intuition to birth their babies free from regulation.”

Noe’s husband Crayton posted his thoughts about losing a child on the same day as Vera’s death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I can’t thank everyone enough who has reached out to my family and I,” he said. “We are strong, but this hurts so much. Vera will never be forgotten.”