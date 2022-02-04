IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Unvaccinated people are 97% more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

That’s according to new information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky presented data this week at a White House COVID-19 response team meeting.

The findings are based on information collected in early December.

Walensky also says 54% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 over the age of 65 are unvaccinated.

That’s despite data showing just 12% of Americans in that age group are unvaccinated.

