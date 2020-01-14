IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – School Closures for Tuesday, January 14th.
The Ririe School District will be canceling classes for the remainder of the day, beginning at Noon, because of deteriorating weather conditions. All students in District 252 will be sent home at that time.
Bonneville School District 93 secondary students (grades 7-12) will be released early Tuesday because of the weather. The school district said they are working with Food Services to make sure students have access to lunch before being released and are sending secondary students home first so they can be home for their younger siblings.
Afternoon kindergarten in D93 is also canceled.
North Gem School District canceled afternoon pre-school and will have an early release for all K-12 students at 2:50 p.m.
Fremont County Joint School District 215
Teton School District 401
The Learning Academy of Teton Valley
Blackfoot School District 55
Blackfoot Charter District #477
Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy
Bingham Academy
Aberdeen School District 58
Snake River School District 52
Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot
Firth School District 59
Lillian Vallely School in Blackfoot
Blackfoot Head Start
Marsh Valley District 21
Shelley Joint School District 60
Bear Lake County School District 33
Alturas International Academy Charter School
Sho-Ban High School
Fort Hall Head Start
Stay with Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 for any more closures.