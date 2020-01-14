IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – School Closures for Tuesday, January 14th.

The Ririe School District will be canceling classes for the remainder of the day, beginning at Noon, because of deteriorating weather conditions. All students in District 252 will be sent home at that time.

Bonneville School District 93 secondary students (grades 7-12) will be released early Tuesday because of the weather. The school district said they are working with Food Services to make sure students have access to lunch before being released and are sending secondary students home first so they can be home for their younger siblings.

Afternoon kindergarten in D93 is also canceled.

North Gem School District canceled afternoon pre-school and will have an early release for all K-12 students at 2:50 p.m.

