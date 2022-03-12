FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – An update on the Chad and Lori Vallow-Daybell murder trial.

A closed hearing was held Friday involving Lori Vallow-Daybell, but it was sealed.

While we don’t know what came from the hearing, two orders were logged for the day.

It comes as a decision could be made if she will stand trial.

Mental health professionals deemed her incompetent for trial, and she’s been getting treatment at the state mental hospital since.

Chad Daybell’s lawyer has also asked his case be tried separately from his wife’s case.

A hearing is scheduled for that motion next Friday.

Chad Daybell’s attorney also has until March 23 to argue his case for dismissal.

Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow-Daybell, are charged with the deaths of her two children, Joshua JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Chad Daybell is also charged with murder of his former wife Tammy Daybell.

