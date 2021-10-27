IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Early Wednesday morning, Idaho Falls Police officers arrested Juan Gonzalez in connection to a shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 11, 2021, outside Hurricane’s Bar, located at 888 N Holmes Avenue.

This shooting incident occurred immediately prior to an officer involved shooting at the same location.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 11, Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Hurricane’s Bar. During the response to this report, an officer involved shooting occurred. The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force responded to investigate the officer involved shooting.

The Idaho Falls Police Department has been conducting an investigation into criminal events that transpired prior to police arrival on scene.

Through investigation in the days following, detectives learned Levi Bautista and Juan Gonzalez were involved in an argument in the parking lot of the bar, along with multiple other males who were with Gonzalez at the time.

During the argument, Bautista was holding a firearm in his hand. Bautista walked toward a parking lot across the street, at which point Gonzalez retrieved a firearm from a vehicle in the parking lot and fired at least one round towards Bautista. Bautista returned fire towards Gonzalez and the bar.

While this was occurring, there were multiple uninvolved people outside the bar and in the immediate area.

This exchange of gunfire was captured on surveillance video. Bullets from the exchange struck multiple vehicles and the building.

Bautista then fled the scene in a vehicle. Gonzalez remained on scene briefly and was involved in a physical altercation with a different person, who sustained a broken jaw during this encounter.

At the time of the initial investigation, Gonzalez’s identity was unknown. Idaho Falls Police investigators were able to identify Gonzalez and learned he had left the state immediately after the incident. IFPD Investigators obtained information that Gonzalez was returning to Idaho Falls Tuesday night and were able to successfully apprehend him.

Juan M Gonzalez, 29, was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (reference the shooting) and felony aggravated battery (reference the physical altercation).

IFPD investigators are working to identify another male involved in the incident who was with Gonzalez at the time. This unidentified suspect is believed to have participated in the physical altercation that resulted in the aforementioned victim’s broken jaw.

Anyone with information about his identity is encouraged to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200. Anyone with information about his identity who may wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward may also report the information to Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org.

As Idaho Falls Police officers were responding to the report of gunshots that morning, officers were given information that a person involved in the shooting, later identified as Bautista, had fled the scene in a Silver Chrysler 200. Responding officers located the Chrysler speeding back towards the area of the bar. Idaho Falls Police officers behind the vehicle activated their red and blue emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle continued through the parking lot East of N Freeman Avenue and out onto Whittier Street.

The Idaho Falls Police officer immediately behind the Chrysler utilized a pursuit intervention technique (PIT maneuver) in order to stop the vehicle. A second Idaho Falls Police officer utilized his vehicle to further prevent the suspect vehicle from moving from the other side.

The vehicle was brought to a stop at the intersection of Whittier Street and N Freeman Avenue.

When the vehicle stopped, the driver, Bautista, exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot with a firearm in his hand. Officers exited their vehicles towards Bautista.

In the moments directly following, an officer involved shooting occurred. The Idaho Falls Police officer closest to Bautista discharged their service weapon, and Bautista sustained injuries. There were no reported injuries to bystanders or police officers on scene.

Idaho Falls Police officers removed the firearm from Bautista’s reach and immediately began to render medical aide to him. Idaho Falls Fire EMS personnel responded to the scene and assumed medical care, ultimately transporting Bautista to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The most recent information available to law enforcement is that Bautista remains hospitalized but is no longer in critical condition.

Bautista has outstanding warrants and remains under investigation for the incident on Sept. 11, 2021.

The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force responded to investigate the officer involved shooting portion of the incident as is standard protocol for incidents where, in the course of their duties, an Officer discharges their service weapon resulting in the injury or death of another person.

Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies participated in this investigation and the Idaho State Police served as the lead investigative agency.

At this time the East Idaho Critical Incident Taskforce has completed their investigation. The EICIT have provided the results of that investigation to the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office who will review the circumstances of the officer involved shooting portion of the incident and determine if the officer was legally justified in discharging their service weapon. This is the standard procedure for all officer involved shootings or critical incidents.

Additional information about the officer involved shooting portion of this incident is expected to be released at the conclusion of the review by the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Idaho Falls Police Officer who discharged his service weapon during this incident is Officer Mitch Bierma. Officer Bierma has been with the Idaho Falls Police Department since July 2015. He is a K9 Handler and Arrest Control/Defensive Tactics Instructor.

The post Update to officer involved shooting, shooting incident outside Hurricanes Bar appeared first on Local News 8.