POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- A man is in custody after a double homicide Friday night.

The Pocatello Police Department says Jesse Leigh was taken into custody at 1:40 a.m. for a double homicide by officers from multiple agencies including Pocatello PD, Chubbuck PD, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Timothy D. Hunt of Pocatello, and 41 year old Jennifer D. Leigh, also of Pocatello

The homicide occurred at 4200 Philbin Road at approximately 11:15 p.m. on 10/15/2021.

Leigh was taken into custody without incident and there is no threat to the public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The post UPDATE: Victims identified in double homicide appeared first on Local News 8.