MOOSE, Wyoming (KIFI)- Officials have confirmed they found a body “consistent with the description” of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, officials announced Sunday.

The body has not been officially identified, and the cause of death has not been confirmed.

“I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family,” an FBI supervisor said. “As every parent can imagine this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We ask that you all respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter.”

Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West.

Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parent’s home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1.

Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case. He was last seen Tuesday and investigators have been searching for him.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officials have found a body in the area where they had been searching for Gabby Petito.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue was seen arriving in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Sources also confirm that about 10 minutes after Blue arrived on the scene, search dogs participating in the search left the search area.

