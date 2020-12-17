Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Snow removal efforts are still underway in Idaho Falls from the last snowfall as crews prepare and plan for more snow over the next couple of days.

Parking restrictions remain in place for all City of Idaho Falls roadways until a notice is issued lifting the restrictions. Move vehicles off roadways to avoid ticketing/towing.

An updated plowing schedule is outlined below and is specifically important for those living in and around the numbered streets (Zone A).

“Snow removal operations are inconvenient for many but have the greatest impact on those with properties on older, narrow, one-way roads with limited parking,” Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said. “While we currently do not have the capability to give all property owners exact dates and times for plowing, we can provide a timeframe for Zone A and downtown to help ease some of that burden.”

ZONE B

Zone B is currently being plowed and will continue to be plowed until completion. Zone B is the majority of the city and is colored yellow on the ZONE MAP.

DOWNTOWN

Downtown will be plowed during the early morning hours of December 19 from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses. Downtown is colored gray on the ZONE MAP.

ZONE A

Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city and is colored green on the ZONE MAP. Zone A will be plowed over a two day period:

North and south streets on Sunday, December 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East and west streets on Monday, December 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.