POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After snowstorms dropped eight inches of powder, Pebble Creek is set to open the upper mountain beginning Wednesday.

Currently, there is 29” of snow at the top of the mountain and 12” at the base.

Hours on the Aspen Beginner Lift are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Night skiing is offered on Friday and Saturday nights from 4:00 p.m. until 9:30 pm.

The Skyline Lift will now be open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Lessons, food and skiing will all be available.

Check out www.pebblecreekskiarea.com for details.

Max Safety Day is Saturday, January 9. This is in conjunction with the National Safety Initiative. Activities throughout the day will focus on safety awareness and the role of Ski Patrol on the mountain.

At 12:00 p.m., Portneuf Air Rescue will be landing their helicopter on the mountain for guests to see.

The feature event is Peter Noorda’s Sweet Turns for Safety Race.

