RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The community is figuring out how to move forward after Thursday’s shooting at Rigby Middle School.

The Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center is hosting a community meeting at Harwood Elementary School Monday at 6 p.m.

They’re offering resources such as victim service experts, mental health professionals and faith-based support systems.

You can join the meeting on Zoom HERE.

You can find more information HERE.

