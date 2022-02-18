IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday cautioned people to avoid certain powdered infant formulas that may be tied to bacterial infections in four babies who were hospitalized.

Abbot Laboratories announced Thursday it was recalling powdered infant formulas (including Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare) made at a facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after four consumers complained about bacterial infections in infants who consumed the products.

Idaho Public Health officials have confirmed some of the Similac formulas involved in the recall are, or have recently been, sold in Idaho. Parents of infants should check www.similacrecall.com to find out if the formula they use is included in the recall.

The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating these complaints and warns consumers not to use or purchase the infant formulas. According to the FDA, all four infants were hospitalized (three with cronobacter infections and one with Salmonella infection). One infant death has been reported.

“The safety of Idaho infants is paramount to all of us,” Division of Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said. “We strongly encourage families to take precautions and check the website to make sure their baby’s formula is safe.”

What parents and caregivers should do

The products under recall have a multidigit number on the bottom of the container starting with the first two digits 22 through 37, contains K8, SH, or Z2 and with an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after.

To find out of the product you have is included in this recall, visit www.similacrecall.com and type in the code on the bottom of the package, or call 800-986-8540 and follow the instructions provided. The company said no action is needed for previously consumed product. If you have questions about feeding your child, contact your healthcare professional.

