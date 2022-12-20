JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of US 191/189 for Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. for avalanche mitigation.

Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions. Sign up for automated email and text alerts with 511 notify at www.wyoroad.info.

