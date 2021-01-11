Google Earth US-20 / I-15 Corridor

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Federal Highway Administration has approved an Idaho Transportation Department report on the Interstate 15-U.S. 20 connector study.

The planning and environmental documents are now published online.

The report examined six interchanges, focused on potential transportation and environmental issues they might affect. The study provides a long-term vision and implementation plan for the two highways.

The study recommends two alternatives and a “no-build” alternative for further analysis in the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process.

The next step of the project will look at specifics and identify an action plan.

