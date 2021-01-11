IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Federal Highway Administration has approved an Idaho Transportation Department report on the Interstate 15-U.S. 20 connector study.
The planning and environmental documents are now published online.
The report examined six interchanges, focused on potential transportation and environmental issues they might affect. The study provides a long-term vision and implementation plan for the two highways.
The study recommends two alternatives and a “no-build” alternative for further analysis in the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
The next step of the project will look at specifics and identify an action plan.
The post US 20 / I-15 connector report released appeared first on Local News 8.