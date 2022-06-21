IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department is beginning two projects Tuesday along US 26 east of Idaho Falls.

The first project consists of adding a three-mile passing lane at Antelope Flat.

The second project will add turning lanes into the rest area at the bottom of Clark Hill.

Both jobs will take until October to complete.

While construction is underway at Antelope Flat there will be lane closures with flaggers to control traffic. For the Clark Hill project, ITD will keep one lane in each direction open.

Motorists are reminded to follow posted speed limits, obey flaggers and drive cautiously through work areas.

The post US 26 projects begin Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.