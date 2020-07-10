Travel

RIGGINS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Transportation Department reports massive boulders came down Thursday night at the U.S. Highway 95 slide south of Riggins (milepost 188).

The highway will remain closed until crews are able to evaluate and determine best options to safely stabilize the slope.

The slope above the route remains too unstable to allow for traffic or rock removal crews in the area.

The department had already built a temporary gravel road to detour traffic around the base of the slide, but continued significant movement on the slope closed it on July 8.

Early next week, crews will again begin scaling the slope and surveying the area.

Old Pollock Road will continue to serve as a detour around the slide during daytime hours – 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. PDT (7 a.m. – 9 p.m. MDT). The detour will remain closed at night in order for crews to perform maintenance operations on the roadway, which typically does not see this amount of traffic.

The slope and area around the slide is considered extremely hazardous. ITD is asking citizens to stay away from the area for their safety. The department is also asking drivers choosing to use the detour, to ensure that they drive attentively in order to keep traffic flowing.

There is no estimated time for reopening of the highway.