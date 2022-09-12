JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The public is encouraged to use caution as trucks hauling rocks will be in and out of the area of Emily’s Pond on the Snake River Levee for the next month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin hauling rocks to the Teton County rock stock pile beginning Monday, September 12 through approximately mid-October. The public can expect to see trucks hauling rocks up-to twice a day and are encouraged to use caution when vehicles are enroute.

Contact Teton County Road and Levee with questions at 307-733-7190.

