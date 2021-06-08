BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suction-dredge gold miner who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon without required permits is facing what could be substantial fines.

A U.S. District Court judge last week ruled Shannon Poe of California violated the Clean Water Act on the South Fork of the Clearwater River when he mined 42 days in 2014 and 2015.

Suction dredge miners use an underwater hose to suck up gravel and sort it for gold in a sluice box mounted on a watercraft.

A miner in a different case was penalized $6,600 for one day of suction dredge-mining the river.

The Idaho Conservation League filed the lawsuit against Poe.

