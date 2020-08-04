Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Latest proposals for a re-designed connector of Interstate 15 and US Highway 20 will go to the public for a fourth time Thursday.

The online format will be available from August 6 through August 24 with comments due no later than August 25.

The Idaho Transportation Department has been working with the city of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County for two years to come up with alternatives for the connector. The upcoming hearing will wrap up the initial Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) study.

It considered a number of alternatives, including an interchange at Broadway, Grandview on Interstate 15, Lindsay Boulevard, Riverside Drive/City Center, Science Center Drive, and Lewisville Highway on US 20.

The next step will be a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review and design, which is likely to take 4 to 6 years. Additional hearings will come along during that period.