DENVER, Co. (KIFI)-The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the appointment of 31 people to serve on the National Potato Promotion Board. The board does business as Potatoes USA.

The appointees will serve three-year terms beginning January 1 an continuing through December 31, 2023.

Most of the appointees are from Idaho, but the list represents other potato states as well.

In all, there are 98 board members including 92 producers, 5 importers, and one public member.

The industry-funded research and promotion board was authorized in 1966 to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets, and conduct research and promotion activities.

Members appointed or reappointed are:

• Jason Davenport, California

• Jared B. Smith, Colorado

• Kasey Poulson, Idaho

• Mitch Bitter, Idaho

• Mike Larsen, Idaho

• Steve Elfering, Idaho

• Jeff Blanksma, Idaho

• Wesley Jacob Pahl, Idaho

• Eric Searle, Idaho

• Ryan Christensen, Idaho

• Jace Jensen, Idaho

• Tyson Ruff, Idaho

• Ryan Lee Tucker, Michigan

• John Coombs Jr., New Jersey

• Brian Mahany, New York

• Jeff Jennings, North Carolina

• Camburn Shephard, North Dakota

• Kyle Michael, Ohio

• Michael B. Kirsch, Oregon

• Bill Walker, Oregon

• Wayne Montgomery, Rhode Island

• H. Bruce Richardson Jr., Virginia

• Adam W. Weber, Washington

• Shelley Olsen, Washington

• Austin Ochoa, Washington

• James Baker, Washington

• Mike Pink, Washington

• Wendy Dykstra, Wisconsin

• Kevin Hachey, Canada

• Clifton Smith, Canada

• Kim M. Cupelli, Idaho, Importer

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The Agricultural Marketing Service administers marketing programs as part of the US Department of Agriculture.

The post USDA announces potato promotion board members appeared first on Local News 8.