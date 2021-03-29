SALMON, Idaho (KIFI)-Using funds from the Great American Outdoors Act, the Salmon-Challis National Forest has announced a $650,000 project. The project will conserve critical aquatic and riparian habitat for Endangered Species Act listed fishes, support rural economic recovery, and increase public and recreational access on the forest.

According to USDA, the investment will restore salmon habitat and, in turn, improve fishing opportunities as public access is restored. Forest Supervisor Charles Mark said it will include acquisition of property along Panther Creek.

Habitat restoration will be a collaborative effort between the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and the Salmon-Challis Forest.

The project will hire local contractors to implement heavy equipment work while Tribal members and staff will perform other phases of the project.

“The acquisition of this property along Panther Creek will enable better land and watershed management with the planned restoration for ESA listed fish, increase hunting and fishing access as well as providing improved fishing opportunities,” said Charles A. Mark, Forest Supervisor.

In total, the Forest Service will invest more than $94 million nationwide to fund 28 projects under the Forest Legacy Program, and $123 million to fund Land Acquisition Program projects, including projects for recreation access and other purposes.

The post USDA announces Salmon-Challis conservation project appeared first on Local News 8.