IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Forest Service is hiring hundreds of positions in recreation and archaeology across the nation.

Jobs are open April 6 through April 19 and are available in a variety of locations across the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in southeastern Idaho including:

Dubois

Ashton

Island Park

Idaho Falls

Driggs

Pocatello

Soda Springs

Montpelier.

“We are looking for hard-working, talented applicants with a positive, can-do attitude to help us manage the recreation and archaeology programs on the Forest,” Forest Supervisor Mel Bolling said. “We’re looking for the best and the brightest to join our forest team. If you’re interested in working outdoors, appreciate public lands and serving our local communities, I encourage you to apply.”

Applications are only accepted through www.usajobs.gov. Review the job announcements carefully for deadlines and required information to include in your application. Employment start dates and duty locations vary. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply early, as some of the announcements will close after 800 applications are received. You can search positions for the Caribou-Targhee in USAJOBS by using the following job announcement numbers.

For jobs in recreation, search 22-NHE-0462-5-6-7-FS4844-DP, 22-NHE-0462-6-7-SUPVY-DP or 22-NHE-0301-9-11-FS5338-DP. Applicants with prior federal work experience, search 22-NHE-0462-5-6-7-FS4844-G, 22-NHE-0462-6-7-SUPVY-G or 22-NHE-0301-9-11-FS5338-G.

For Archeology positions, search 22-NHE-0193-7-9-FS2271-DP.

To learn more about career opportunities, hiring tips and information about benefits, visit the Forest Service jobs webpage, www.fs.usda.gov/fsjobs. For specific Information about positions on the Caribou-Targhee, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/USFSCaribouTarghee. There you will also find other helpful tips on building a resume and navigating USAJOBS.

Recreation specialists and technicians perform most of their duties outdoors, which could include trail repair, campground maintenance, visitor information, wilderness protection and even patrolling on skis. Archaeologists work to learn about, interpret and protect the historical and cultural treasures of our country and are often involved in field investigations, site evaluation, and coordination with American Indian Tribes.

Make a lasting impact on the world around you and unlock opportunities for professional growth and career advancement. Join the Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and be a part of an organization that is committed to caring for the land and serving people. Our mission is to protect our natural resources for multiple uses for today and future generations.

