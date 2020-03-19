Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The United States Postal Service is looking to fill 80 positions in Idaho and Utah immediately.

Multiple positions are available throughout the area with hourly wage ranges from $16.21 to $18.56 in a variety of shifts, including indoor and outdoor work.

The only place to apply is at usps.com/careers. From the website, click on “Search Jobs,” select “Utah” or “Idaho,” click “Start,” then click on the link for the appropriate job.

A general overview of USPS employment requirements, specific job requirements and hourly pay is available on the website.

Job openings will be regularly updated until all positions are filled.

All applicants must be a U.S. citizen or have permanent alien status.

Carrier positions require a valid driver’s license and a minimum of two consecutive years documented driving experience within the United States.