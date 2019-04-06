USPS unveiling new Forever stamp, a tribute to former President George H.W. Bush

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on Saturday said it’ll pay tribute to former President George H.W. Bush by putting his image on a commemorative Forever stamp.

The agency highlighted aspects of Bush’s legacy in a news release, including that he “guided the United States through the end of the Cold War.”

“An advocate for public service, Bush explained his vision of a nation of volunteers as ‘a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky,” the USPS said.

The agency scheduled a “first-day-of-issue ceremony” for June 12 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, while noting that the date is the former commander in chief’s birthday,

The image featured on the postage stamp is a painted portrait of the 41st president, which was based on a photo of him from 1997, according to the news release.

Bush was 94 years old when he died in November.