Todd Kunz Utah State University in Logan, Utah.

LOGAN, Utah (KXPI/KIFI) – Classes are suspended until noon Tuesday at the Utah State University campus in Logan.

Due to severe weather overnight and downed trees, the USU Logan campus will further suspend classes and university offices until noon Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Classes beginning at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. are cancelled.

Messages for any further updates will be sent out accordingly. Report safety concerns to USU Facilities at 435-797-1947.

