Utah city council to consider resolution opposing abortion

RIVERTON, Utah (AP) – A Utah city council is scheduled to consider a declaration of opposition to abortion.



The Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday the Riverton City Council’s resolution would declare its support for unborn humans and a belief that life begins “at the moment of conception.”



The resolution is scheduled to be considered at the council’s meeting Tuesday.



Councilwoman Tawnee McCay, the resolution’s sponsor, says the measure is intended to “send a message to the state” that the city 20 miles from Salt Lake City “cares about the unborn.”



While the resolution opposes abortion generally, it supports women who terminated a pregnancy endangering the mother’s health.



Advocacy group Alliance for a Better Utah calls the proposed resolution a “wildly inappropriate” insertion of members’ personal beliefs into their council roles.