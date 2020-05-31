News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert said he has activated the National Guard to help control protests in downtown Salt Lake City.

Watch live coverage from KUTV here:

Protesters have flipped over a police car and set it on fire.

What started as a peaceful protest Saturday against the death of George Floyd has turned destructive. Some demonstrators smashed eggs and wrote graffiti on the walls of the Salt Lake City police station.

Others marched through downtown Salt Lake City to the state Capitol chanting, “We can’t breathe.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has called for an 8 p.m. curfew.

Floyd died after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air, leading to protests in cities across the U.S.