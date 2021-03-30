SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI/KXPI) – A Utah Jazz spokesperson confirmed to ABC News a Utah Jazz team charter “returned safely to the Salt Lake City Airport Tuesday after a bird strike.”

GOD is good — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) March 30, 2021

A Delta spokesperson said, Delta 8944 departed SLC and on takeoff it was reported the plane hit a flock of birds. The engine was shut down as a precaution. The crew declared an emergency and then landed without incident. The plane taxied back to the gate.

— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 30, 2021

This was a charter flight to Memphis. At the time of the report, Delta was working to re-accommodate the passengers on a later flight.

It’s a beautiful day! — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) March 30, 2021

No injuries were reported.

