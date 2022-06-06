FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A 21-year-old Cache County, Utah man died Sunday after drowning at Foster Reservoir, police said.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Franklin County Dispatch received a call reporting a possible drowning at Foster Reservoir, north of Preston off Highway 34.

According to the report, an adult male on a small raft had tipped over approximately 30 yards off of the south shore.

A witness saw him struggling in the water for a short time and then was not seen again.

On duty law enforcement personnel arrived on scene but was not able to locate him, and emergency personnel were dispatched to the reservoir.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Search and Rescue, Franklin County Ambulance, Franklin County Fire District, Idaho Fish and Game, Preston City Police Department and volunteers soon arrived and a search of the area was started.

The victim was located and recovered at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The name of the victim will not be released at this time until officials are sure all family members have been notified.

The post Utah man drowns in Foster Reservoir appeared first on Local News 8.