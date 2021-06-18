BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A Utah woman was killed in an ATV accident late Thursday afternoon.

Idaho State Police said Chikay Cole, 67, of Sandy, Utah was driving a 2019 Polaris ATV with her husband Kerry Cole, 67.

The couple were traveling north on Smith Canyon road near Pine View Loop, east of Arimo.

Chikay failed to negotiate a turn and both of the were ejected from the ATV.

Chikay died from her injuries at the scene. Kerry was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Both of them were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash at approximately 4:07 p.m.

