BEAR LAKE, Idaho (KIFI)- A 36-year-old Utah woman was killed in an ATV crash Friday night, according to the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in about 8:15 Friday night of a single-vehicle ATV accident at the intersection of Mountain Way and Dogwood Circle in Fish Haven.

Deputies discovered an ATV driven by Alicia Springfield, of Ogden Utah had gone out of control and overturned.

Springfield, the only rider on the ATV, was treated at the scene and transported by Bear Lake County Ambulance Service personnel, and later taken to Portneuf Regional Medical Center.

Life-saving efforts and emergency surgery were unsuccessful and Springfield died of her injuries.

Next of kin has been notified.

The accident is still under investigation.

