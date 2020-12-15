IDAHO FALLS-POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Eastern Idaho Public Health dispensed the first COVID-19 vaccinations in Idaho Monday.

Other locations are near at hand. At Idaho Falls Community Hospital (IFCH), a limited number of vaccines have arrived at the pharmacy for both Mountain View Hospital and IFCH. The first 25 doses were given to nurses and doctors Monday afternoon.

“This is a historical moment,” said Dr. Martha Buitrago, an infectious disease specialist with Idaho Falls Community Hospital and one of the first providers to take the vaccine. “We received our first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho Falls and I am privileged to be part of it. We are so lucky.”

The number received is not enough to cover health care workers at both hospitals, so it will be given to employees of the IFCH emergency department and intensive care unit. More vaccines should arrive later in the week.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) expects its first shipment of vaccine with the next few days. 975 doses are expected.

SIPH will first prioritize vaccine for local health care workers who are providing care for COVID-19 patients and residents of long-term care facilities.

“This is not enough vaccine to offer to every one of our frontline workers, but it’s a start,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH Director. “Additional vaccine shipments will arrive in the coming weeks, but for now, we are working with our healthcare partners to ensure we can to make this first shipment of vaccine cover as much of our district as possible.”

“This is a huge advancement for our community’s fight against COVID-19,” said Whitney Cooley, director or pharmacy for Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital. “The clinical trials have shown the vaccine is safe and substantially reduces the risk of getting the virus. The vaccine will go to healthcare workers first, so they can continue to care for sick patients, but we cannot wait to share this vaccine with the community and help end the pandemic and allow people return to their more normal routines.”