ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Boise attorney Mark Means has filed a motion seeking to disqualify Madison County Prosecutor Robert Wood as special prosecutor in the case of Lori Daybell Vallow.

The motion, filed Tuesday, alleges misconduct in the handling of evidence and attempts to coerce or intimidate potential witnesses.

Means claims to have an audio recording of Wood’s interviews with Vallow’s sister, Summer Shiflet, and Zuelma Pastenes, another material witness.

The motion charges Wood with intimidating tactics to manipulate a witness and violations of Rules of Professional Conduct.

Means indicated he intends to file additional motions related to the evidence and to subpoena the prosecutor as a witness to support the motions.

Vallow’s attorney also charged that the “misconduct has caused the potential for future civil (action) directed at or involving Fremont County, Madison County, as well as the prosecutor and any and other entitles involved or associated with this misconduct.”

A hearing on when or if the motion will be considered has not yet been announced.

You can view the full legal motion here.

Vallow is scheduled to appear with husband Chad Daybell in Fremont County District Court on January 6. Judge Steven Boyce will hear motions to dismiss two charges of conspiracy to alter or destroy evidence in connection with the disappearance of Vallow’s two children.

She still faces a January 4 pre-trial, court date in Madison County on felony charges of desertion and non-support of her children, as well as three misdemeanor charges for resisting or obstructing, solicitation, and contempt.