Court Exhibit In his filing, Vallow’s attorney included pictures depicting the conditions his client faces in communicating with him by phone.

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – Lori Vallow-Daybell’s attorney, Mark Means, has filed additional motions seeking to protect attorney-client communications.

In a filing Monday, Means complained he has not received discovery information, including videos, statements, recordings, and jail phone calls that prosecutors said had been mailed to him last week.

The court has also released a motion filed by Means on January 19, attempting to protect attorney-client privilege communications.

In it, Means said Vallow is only allowed to speak with him through two telephone options. One is a phone at the desk of a Sheriff’s Office Deputy and Vallow is handcuffed to that desk in close proximity to the deputy. The other option is through a recorded phone line that is 15 to 20 feet away from the deputy. Jail policy says those calls are recorded, but not released to the Prosecution.

Means argues “the past and current circumstances the defense is forced, arbitrarily, to deal with are unfair and a violation of Defendant rights.”

Court filing: Conditions for communication in Madison County Jail

Vallow’s attorney is requesting he be allowed to meet with Vallow face-to-face, that the Detention Center be ordered to shut off video recordings and or that Vallow be provided a cell phone limited in access to the Defense Council.

Judge Steven Boyce had previously scheduled a hearing on Means’ earlier “motion to compel” for February 17 in Fremont County.

