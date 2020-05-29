KIFI/KIDK

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A wave of vandalism is hitting a popular park in Bannock County. There has been record attendance at the Portneuf Wellness Complex this spring, but there’s also been more malicious destruction at the park.

Staff at the complex tell us they have seen it all over the years, but recently there has been more damage to the park.

Windows into the bathrooms have been consistently broken in, graffiti marks many of the rocks near the waterfall and there are reports of drag racing in the parking lot.

Wellness complex business manager, guy patterson is asking for a community wide effort to stem the problem.

“It’s the most wonderful thing in the world to have so many people come to recreate here,” patterson said. “we just need them to help police and do things that will promote public safety while they’re here.”

The complex is considered county property and staff say the sheriff’s department is working with them to increase patrol during the evening hours.

The post Vandalism and bad behavior on the increase at a Pocatello park appeared first on Local News 8.