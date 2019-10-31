IDAHO FALLS — Thursday morning, Melealeuca CEO Frank VanderSloot appeared on KID NewsRadio to discuss a simmering dispute over — and potential reform of — aggressive debt collection practices that VanderSloot says are “egregious.” In recent weeks both sides have sparred over claims that came to light in April that Medical Recovery Services in Idaho Falls utilizes law firm Smith Driscoll & Associates to collect even small medical debts, often seeking legal fees several times larger than the original bill.

Attorney Bryan Smith, who appeared Tuesday on KID, defends MRS’ methods saying Vandersloot’s characterization of the situation is inaccurate. VanderSloot, along with his wife Belinda, have donated $1 Million so far this year to create Idaho Medical Debt, a consumer protection organization that pays the legal fees of defendants who qualify. While a handful of other debt collection agencies are involved, MRS accounts comprise most of the cases Idaho Medical Debt is contesting.

Dozens of cases have been scheduled for jury trial in Bonneville County beginning in February.

Both of KID NewsRadio’s interviews can be heard below.

Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot. Airdate: 10/31/2019

Attorney Bryan Smith. Airdate: 10/29/2019