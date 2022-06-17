UCON, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is on scene of a vehicle fire on westbound US 20 at milepost 314 near Ucon.

ISP says the vehicle fire has caused traffic to back up westbound on US 20.

The right lane is blocked at this time.

Police say to use caution as you travel through the area.

According to ISP, no one was injured.

A vehicle fire has caused traffic to back up westbound on US20 near milepost 314. Please use caution as you travel through the area. Thankfully no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/hYn2JxvcIR — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) June 17, 2022

