Fort Hall Fire Dept.

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI)-A vehicle fire spread to grass and sagebrush on the Arbon Valley Highway Monday.

Fort Hall Fire and EMS responded to the fire on the Fort Hall Reservation. Firefighters found the fire had spread from the vehicle to both sides of the road. It was contained to about 19 acres of grassland.

American Falls Fire and the Tribal Wildland Firefighters assisted in fighting the fire.

Fire Chief Eric King said no injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

“Due to the lack of wet weather this winter, fire conditions are equal to early fire season in May or June,” said King. “I urge Fort Hall residents to be safe when burning.”

He encouraged residents burning waste or creating recreational fires to make sure they follow fire safety guidelines. Yard waste burning requires a Burn Permit prior to burning. For more information, contact the Fort Hall Fire Department at 208-478-3784.

