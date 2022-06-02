IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched just before 4 p.m. to a vehicle fire at Jennifer Lane and Kathleen Street in Bonneville County.

The fire extended from the pickup truck to a pile of hay and rubbish.

IFFD has several engines and water tenders putting water on the flames and smoldering hay. The fire is under control, and firefighters are working with the property owners to spread the hay out using a private forklift.

This is the same feedlot IFFD responded to on May 22 after an RV, tractor and hay caught fire and took six hours to contain. IFFD says hay fires are challenging to fight because they have a tendency to smolder for a long time.

Officials say there are no injuries to civilians, first responders or animals.

The investigation into the activities at the Zamora farm continue, and results of the evaluation and inspection by the Idaho Department of Agriculture are pending. You can view more on that HERE.

The post Vehicle fire spreads to pile of hay at feedlot IFFD investigated on May 22 appeared first on Local News 8.