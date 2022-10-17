JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Monday around 8:30 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and Jefferson County Tech rescue responded to a vehicle in the dry bed located at 433 N. 4200 E.

Emergency responders located a white 1999 Honda Civic submerged approximately 20 yards downstream from the bridge.

The vehicle was unoccupied and unattended.

Jefferson County emergency responders are still trying to locate the owner of the vehicle and determine they are safe and accounted for.

Investigation continues and further information will be provided.

