Local News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Have you recently received a letter from the Idaho Transportation Department letting you know your vehicle registration is up for renewal?

The return mailing address might be incorrect.

Due to a new software system implemented statewide by ITD, registration renewal letters that have been sent out by ITD have errors on the return mailing address for Jefferson County residents.

Jefferson County does not receive mail at its Terreton location. It never has.

Jefferson County only receives mail at the Jefferson County Courthouse and our Rigby Post Office box.

For mail-in renewals, mail your registrations and payments to the following address:

Jefferson County Motor Vehicles

PO Box 538

Rigby, ID 83442

For questions regarding this information, call the Assessor’s Office at 208-745-9215, as the Motor Vehicles Department is back-logged and is experiencing delays answering phone messages due to long lines.