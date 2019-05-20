Veteran impaled by stolen tripod dropped on California freeway

A California veteran riding passenger in a van was severely wounded Thursday after a yellow-and-red tripod smashed through the windshield and impaled his lung, authorities said.

The tripod was stolen from a California Department of Transportation crew and dropped off an overpass onto Interstate 5 around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.

Tim Page, the driver, told KCRA-TV he was on Interstate 5 when the tripod broke through the front windshield. He said it went through his passenger’s lung and popped out. The passenger survived.

The suspect, whom authorities have identified as 32-year-old Matthew Adam Thompson, was arrested on an active warrant and resisting an officer, KCRA-TV reported. California Highway Patrol is pursuing an attempted murder charge, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Page volunteers with El Dorado Veteran Resources and had picked up his passenger from the airport. No further details were released on the veteran’s condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.