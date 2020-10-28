Local News

DES MOINES, Iowa (KIFI/KIDK)-Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced Wednesday that U.S. Military veterans will be granted free access to national parks, wildlife refuges, and other federal lands managed by the department beginning on Veteran’s Day, November 11.

And, in honor of veterans and Gold Star families, the free access will be allowed every day thereafter. Bernhardt made the announcement at the Iowa Gold Star Museum in Des Moines.

According to Bernhardt, entrance fees for the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and standard amenity recreation fees for the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Reclamation sites will be waived for veterans and Gold Star Families. They will have free access to approximately 2,000 public locations spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands.

For purposes of this program, a veteran is identified as an individual who has served in the United States Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves, and is able to present one of the following forms of identification:

Department of Defense Identification Card

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Veteran ID Card

Veterans designation on a state-issued U.S. driver’s license or identification card

Gold Star Families are next of kin of a member of the United States Armed Forces who lost his or her life in a “qualifying situation,” such as a war, an international terrorist attack, or a military operation outside of the United States while serving with the United States Armed Forces.