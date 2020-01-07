BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The city of Blackfoot is assuring veterans and their families that planning for the state’s second veterans cemetery is moving ahead, in spite of the weather.

Mayor Marc Carroll, Blake Hawker and Blackfoot Cemetery Sexton Phillip Meline reviewed progress in a joint meeting with State Veterans Cemetery Bureau Chief James Earp last week.

Earp said construction of the site has not been hampered significantly by winter weather. Roads are currently being developed and plans call for formal dedication of the grounds on Nov. 11, 2020.

The current phase of construction will include sites for standard in-ground casket burials and three options for cremation, including in-ground inurnment, a scatter garden and a columbarium. The grounds will also include a location for families to hold services prior to burial.

The cemetery will serve over 20,000 eastern Idaho veterans and their families. The initial phase of construction will develop between 15-18 acres of the total 38-acre site. The total construction cost is estimated at $8,305,500.