REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A continuing tradition will honor vets in our local area. The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Madison High School to honor local vets and share some patriotic messages on Veterans Day Friday.

“We will have lots of patriotism. You’ll walk out of there just feeling lifted and hopefully the veterans in our community feel valued and appreciated,” Rexburg Chamber of Commerce CEO Janalyn Holt said.

The event will take place at Madison High School from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Holt added the event will help people, “feel a part of being America and appreciate our freedoms.”

Holt says the part of the program will include a musical number from students at the school.

“The Madison Performing Arts are an extremely talented musical group with the choir, the orchestra and the band. I’m so excited about a musical number that they’re going to do called Hymn To the Fallen, that all three of them will be participating together with a video.”

She says another part of the program will have some special remarks from a retired Air Force vet Robert L. Jones.

The program will be at the Madison High School Preforming Arts Center.

