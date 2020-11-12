News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Residents watched from windows today as an American Legion honor guard held flag lowering and raising ceremonies at Morningstar Senior Living Center.

Morningstar activities director Rachel Jensen says the center is home to about 50 veterans. ““This is a really important day for them,” Jensen says, “When I first started here they all came to me and said you have to make sure to do something special for Veterans Day.”

Traditionally there would have been gatherings or luncheons, but COVID-19 and the cold kept most of the residents in their apartments overlooking the event this time around.