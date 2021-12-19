BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)- This holiday season not everyone gets to spend it with their loved ones. Many of the veterans who are buried in the State Veteran’s Cemetery were honored Saturday as The Daughters of the American Revolution and American Legion placed Wreaths on the graves at the cemetery.

About 100 different wreaths were placed on graves as their sacrifice was honored by all those present. A ceremony of placing wreaths for each branch of the military, a playing of taps and the 21 gun salute all were included as the memory of each veteran was honored.

Richard Leavitt with the American Legion says todays event is “To honor and to teach young people about what what’s, you know, important as a veteran. You know, we’d love to see them come around a little bit more so we can show them the things that we do to honor the people that have passed that are served in the U.S. armed forces.”

He was grateful that so many different people came out to place the wreaths and he hopes that the event continues to grow in the years to come.

But it wasn’t just about the graves and those buried in the cemetery that were on people’s minds. Nancy Morse with the Daughters of the American Revolution says that “It’s one thing to have a physical marker here for veterans who have passed and who have served. It’s very hard for those who have not come home or are missing in action. And so they are remembered as well.”

The day was about honoring those who gave so much to us and let them know that they are still remembered.

