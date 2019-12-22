POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – People enjoyed grilled cheese and beer on Saturday while they raised more than $700 for a veteran-owned business.

The Blackhawk BBQ Pit food truck, owned by Blackfoot veteran, Nic Transtrum, was totaled in an accident on Interstate 15 on Dec. 11.

“When we heard about it, The Melt, Waderlust and myself–the TRIO Veterans Program–we all got together and we decided to dedicate our regular veterans night to raising funds…to actually help them get back on their feet,” said Omar Raudez, TRIO Veterans Program.

Idaho State University’s TRIO Veterans Program helps veterans transition out of the military and into school.

Transtrum served as Black Hawk helicopter pilot in Iraq. After serving, he wanted to share his love of brisket and southern flavor with his community.

Only six months after opening, Transtrum has to rebuild.

“Unfortunate events do happen but its nice that we can do this and come together and help out,” Raudez said.

People gathered at Wanderlust Craft Beer and Wine in Pocatello to show their support for Transtrum.

Ten percent of sales at The Melt and Wanderlust went to rebuilding Blackhawk BBQ Pit.

Several other veterans organizations and local businesses donated items for a raffle.

“We want to make sure our veterans feel that they have the support of the community as well,” Raudez said.

Last week, Blackhawk BBQ Pit raised nearly $700 for local first responders.