Veterans returning home from DC trip serenaded with 'God Bless America' at Rochester airport

A flight that brought veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the nation’s war memorials was greeted by a crowd singing ‘God Bless America’ on Sunday upon its return to Rochester, N.Y.

Somey 60 veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam made the trip aboard Honor Flight Rochester Mission 66.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley shared footage of the moment on her Twitter account, calling it “a nice, meaningful moment” for the veterans, who arrived in New York on Father’s Day.

“It was great, it was wonderful,” Vietnam veteran John Cusolito said to Spectrum News. “They treated us like kings. It was the most marvelous thing in the world.”

“Well I’m lucky that both of my sons are here,” said Ralph Miller, a Marine vet. “One brought my granddaughters, the other one was my guardian on the trip and his sons are here with my daughter-in-law. So I’ve got my wife who is here, the whole family is here. So when it comes to Father’s Day I’ve got it made here.”